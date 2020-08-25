Germany Rolls Out Travel Warning For Paris Vicinity, French Riviera

German health authorities label some areas as "risk", if the potential for a coronavirus infection is increased. In the event that one visits a "risk area" before entering Germany, they will be obligated to self-quarantine.

Berlin has issued a new travel warning for areas in France, including Paris environs and the vicinity of the French Riviera, according to a statement made by the German government’s Robert Koch Institute.

The Ile-de-France and Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region are now considered "risk areas" by Berlin, indicating that if one has visited such places within 14 days before entering the country, they will have to be tested and then isolate themselves.

The criteria for an area to be listed as "risk" is defined by Germany's Federal Ministry of Health, the Foreign Office and the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Home Affairs. One factor is whether there are over 50 newly-infected people per 100,000 inhabitants over the most recent seven days.

Currently, only the Australian State of Victoria, Varna County of Bulgaria, Romanian Ialomita and Luxembourg are not on Berlin's list of "risk areas".

France has registered over 282,000 coronavirus cases, with more than 30,000 related deaths, hitting a post-lockdown record on Sunday as the country confirmed some 5,000 new cases. In Germany, there are currently over 236,000 coronavirus cases and around 9,200 deaths, according to data assembled and collated by Johns Hopkins University.