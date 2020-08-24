Register
18:42 GMT24 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, who was detained on the island of Mykonos, leaves a court building on the island of Syros, Greece, August 22, 2020.

    Brother of Harry Maguire to Stand Trial After Brawl with 'Albanian Thugs' Who 'Stabbed' Sister

    © REUTERS / INTIME
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/18/1080262448_0:94:2166:1311_1200x675_80_0_0_09bfa15d48afcbf2021f76df02302048.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202008241080265110-brother-of-harry-maguire-to-stand-trial-after-brawl-with-albanian-thugs-who-stabbed-sister/

    Harry Maguire and members of his family were arrested on the Greek Island of Mykonos on Friday. Maguire currently plays for Manchester United after leaving Leicester in an £80 million deal last year.

    The brother of Manchester United star, Harry Maguire, is expected to go to trial over a scuffle in Mykonos in which a police officer was allegedly punched in response to Maguire's sister being "stabbed by an Albanian thug".

    According to reports, 28-year old Joe Maguire and another unnamed British man, 29, will be named as suspects in a court list alongside his centre-back sibling on Monday.

    Police say that Joe was one of the first two to attack the officers on Thursday night after Harry had allegedly entered into a brawl to protect his sister.

    The three suspects have been accused of bodily harm and "serial insult" after spending two nights in a cell and following a court appearance in Syros on Saturday.

    The Sun reported that the younger Maguire, 27, and a friend will also stand trial on accusations of serial bribery and violence against officials.

    According to reports, their sister Daisy was confronted by "gangster-style" Albanian businessmen. One member of the group began chatting her up.

    After she rejected his advances, one of the men plunged a sharp metal straw into her arm, drawing blood and leading to her fainting, prompting Joe Maguire to step in, causing a fight.

    Police then intervened, which saw three men, including the Maguire brothers, arrested for attacking the officers.

    All suspects have pleaded not guilty. Maguire is believed to be in England and will not have to personally attend the hearing alongside the others after lawyers were permitted to represent him.

    The football star, who earns £190,000 per week, was reportedly on a five-hour drinking session prior to his arrest, accumulating a £63,000 bill of vintage champagne, cocktails, steaks, and lobster, according to reports.

    He is said to have been on the Greek island with Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, Love Island star Chris Hughes, and snooker player Judd Trump, as well as members of his family.

    ​Rumours emerged that the trial would be suspended due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the building where it was scheduled to take place. This follows a spike in cases across Greece in recent weeks, as numbers increased from 3,000 in mid-June to 8,664, state health statistics reveal. 

    New lockdown measures are being considered in parts of the country, health officials say.

    Members of the public and the media could be blocked from attending the trial if it takes place and those inside the building will have to wear face coverings and stick to social distancing.

     

     

    Related:

    Leicester Defender Harry Maguire Joins Man United as World's Most Expensive Defender
    Man United’s Harry Maguire Was Allegedly ‘Drinking Like Crazy’ Prior to Brawl With Police in Greece
    Harry Maguire Was Allegedly Arrested After Brawl With Albanian Who Stabbed His Sis With Metal Straw
    Tags:
    Greece, arrested, Manchester United, Harry Maguire
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse