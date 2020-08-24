Wave of New Reported COVID-19 Cases Sparks Fears of Possible Outbreak at Famous French Nudist Resort

Cap d'Agde, a popular nudist resort located 30 miles south of Montpellier, France, witnessed a sharp increase in COVID-19 infected as nearly a hundred people tested positive there last week, the Daily Mail reports.
According to the newspaper, out of 194 tests conducted by medics on resort visitors last Monday and 244 tests performed last Wednesday, 95 in total came back "positive", with the results of 310 additional tests being expected this week.
These figures come in addition to "an estimated 50 people who reported falling ill" after returning home, with a spokesman for the French health authority reportedly noting that the infection rate at the resort is four times higher than that at a nearby village.
The resort visitors have also been warned by health officials that they must abide by all social distancing measures, including wearing face masks which became compulsory in "all indoor spaces" in the country on 20 July.
This development comes as France reported nearly 4,900 new coronavirus cases "over the last 24 hours" on Sunday, the newspaper adds, noting that this figure appears to be the highest in the country since May.
