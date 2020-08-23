French Police Use Tear Gas Against Football Fans in Paris After Bayern Defeats PSG - Video

On Sunday night, hundreds of football fans accumulated on the avenue of Champs-Elysees, where mass gatherings are prohibited amid the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing guidelines were impossible to observe because of the large number of people, according to a Sputnik correspondent.
After the Champions League final ended, with French footballer Kingsley Coman (who was trained at Paris Saint-Germain's academy) scoring the decisive lone goal, football fans started to burn flares and firecrackers. Police then used tear gas to disperse the crowds.
Sunday night was a sixth time that Bayern won the UEFA (Union of European Football Association) Champions League, the previous win was in 2013.
All comments
Show new comments (0)