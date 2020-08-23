Register
00:41 GMT24 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - August 23, 2020 Bayern Munich players celebrate winning the Champions League, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

    Bayern Wins UEFA Champions League Final for Sixth Time: How They Claimed Five Others

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    On Sunday night, Bayern Munich defeated French League 1 winner PSG with a total score of 1-0 in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Final.

    The only goal in the final match of the competition was scored in the 59th minute by winger Kingsley Coman, who hit the target after a pass from defender Joshua Kimmich, with the game played at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

    On its way to the final, the German club claimed the victory over English Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate during their last-16 tie, crashed Barcelona 8-2 in a one-legged quarter-final game on 14 August, and defeated French club Lyon 3-0 in the semi-final game on 19 August.

    The Club's First-Ever Victory in European Champion Clubs' Cup: Defeating Atletico 4-0

    The German club succeeded the first time in the 15 May 1974 European Cup final game, crashing the Spanish club Atletico Madrid 4-0 after the first final game between the teams was replayed for the only time in the competition's history. The first game ended with a draw 1-1, with Atletico's Luis Aragones and Bayern's Hans-Georg Schwarzenbeck scoring for their teams.

    In the replayed game two days later, Bayern claimed an overwhelming victory, scoring four unanswered goals, with two goals each from striker Uli Hoeneß and striker Gerd Müller.

    1975 Bayern Beats Leeds United 2-0

    On 28 May 1975, FC Bayern Munich won the title for the second time, playing against Leeds United of England at the Parc des Princes in Paris, although failing to retain their Bundesliga title, taking only 10th place.

    Leeds players missed several chances to score against their German rival, including one goal, scored by striker Peter, which was disallowed for offside. In the second half, strikers Franz Roth hit the target in the 71st minute and 81st minute, respectively, winning the second consecutive European Cup final game for the team.

    Bayern vs. AS Saint-Etienne

    The 1976 European Cup Final game, in which Bayern claimed victory for the third time, took place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on 12 May 1976, with nearly 55,000 people watching the game between the German and the French clubs.

    In the first half, the goal by Bayern striker Gerd Müller was disallowed for offside, with AS Saint-Etienne players hitting the crossbar two times, in the 34th and 39th minute, respectively. In the second half, one of the Bayern midfielders, Franz Roth, scored the only goal in the match after receiving a pass from Franz Beckenbauer.

    The Fourth Victory in UEFA Champions League Final: Overcoming Valencia on Penalties 5-4

    Bayern won for the fourth time in the final game of the competition, which took place at San Siro in Milan, Italy, on 23 May 2001, with over 79,000 people watching the match at the stadium.

    The two goals in the game were scored from the penalty spot: Valencia's player Gaizka Mendieta hit the target in the 3rd minute while Stefan Effenberg Bayern midfielder Stefan Effenberg leveled the scores at 1-1 in the 50th minute. Golden goal extra time saw no scoring from either side, with Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn clinching the title for his team, saving the goal after the defender Mauricio Pellegrino's kick from the penalty spot.

    Bayern's Fifth Victory in UEFA Champions League Final: Defeating Another German Club Borussia Dortmund 2-1

    In the 58th season of Europe's premier club football tournament, Bayern defeated its final rival for the fifth time at Wembley Stadium in London on 25 May 2013.

    The first half of the match saw no goals scored, with several chances missed by both team's players due to the several saves made by both goalkeepers: Bayern's Manuel Neuer and Borussia Dortmund's Roman Weidenfeller. In the second half, Bayern's striker Mario Mandžukić opened the scoring in the 60th minute, while Borussia Dortmund's İlkay Gündoğan equalised in the 68th minute from the penalty spot, with Bayern's winger Arjen Robben notching the final goal a minute before the end of normal time.

    Tags:
    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse