Bayern Claims Victory Over PSG 1-0 in 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Final

Bayern Munich overcame its final rival, French League 1 winner PSG, with a total score of 1-0, with the game played at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on Sunday night.
The only goal was scored in the 59th minute by winger Kingsley Coman, who hit the target after a pass from defender Joshua Kimmich.
Coman what a goal psg vs bayern munich 0-1 pic.twitter.com/NkQdPpD2cf— DONSPORTS (@DONSPORTS4) August 23, 2020
FC Bayern overcame PSG in terms of possession (62 percent against 38 percent) and total shots (12 against 10).
On its way to the final, the German club beat English Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate during their last-16 tie, crashed Barcelona 8-2 in a one-legged quarter-final game on 14 August, and defeated French club Lyon 3-0 in the semi-final game on 19 August.
The last time PSG and Bayern met was in December 2017, when Bayern won 3-1 at home in the sixth matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage.
The Champions League final is said to be the world's most-watched annual sporting event, with nearly 380 million people watching the live broadcast of the game.
