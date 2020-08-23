Bayern Fans Celebrate Victory Over PSG in 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Final

Fans of the German club took to the streets of Munich to celebrate the victory over its French rival with a total score of 1-0.
In the 19 August semi-final, Bayern Munich beat French club Lyon with a total score of 3-0 at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, with Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski scoring Bayern goals.
In its turn, PSG players Marquinhos, Di Maria, and Bernat scored unanswered goals in the game against another German club, RB Leipzig, securing a place in the final UEFA Champions League match for the club.
FOLLOW SPUTNIK'S LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE
All comments
Show new comments (0)