Massive Crowds Gather in Minsk for Unauthorised Anti-Government Rally - Video

Watch a live broadcast from the Belarusian capital Minsk, where an unauthorised anti-government rally is taking place on Sunday.
People are gathering in the city centre as protests continue in the republic due to the results of the August 9 presidential election. Alexander Lukashenko claims to have been re-elected for a sixth consecutive term with more than 80% of the votes, and that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, got a bit more than 10%, citing the country's election committee. Protesters insist that the election was rigged and are demanding Lukashenko's resignation.
Earlier, Lukashenko said that new presidential elections will be held in Belarus only after a new constitution is adopted. He also accused the West of supporting forces that are seeking to undermine stability in the country and warned against any attempts to violate the country's borders.
*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)