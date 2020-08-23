Situation Outside Berlin Hospital Where Alexei Navalny is Being Treated - Video

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was airlifted to Germany and admitted to Berlin's Charité hospital on Saturday.

Sputnik is live from the German capital on Sunday, where Russian opposition figure and a blogger Alexey Navalny was transported in a coma to receive treatment in Charite hospital.

He was transported to Berlin on Saturday from the Siberian city of Omsk, where he has been treated in hospital since falling into a coma on Thursday.

Navalny fell ill during a flight from another Siberian city, Tomsk, en route to Moscow. The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk to obtain medical care for the opposition figure.

Navalny's press secretary Kira Yarmysh suggested that he had been poisoned. Medics of Omsk Emergency Hostpial No. 1, however, said this was only one of the possible reasons for his condition. The Regional Health Ministry said that oxybutyrates, barbiturates, strychnine or other poisons had not been detected, according to the medical tests, while alcohol and caffeine were found in his urine.

The head physician of the hospital, Alexander Murakhovsky, said that doctors consider Navalny's main working diagnosis to be a metabolic disorder, which had caused a sharp drop in blood sugar.

His family is expected to make a statement in the coming days after receiving additional information about the health of Alexey Navalny.

