Boat Crash Off UK’s Southampton Kills 15-Year-Old Girl, Injures 11 Others

"Twelve people who were on board were subsequently taken to the hospital. Sadly, one of the passengers, a 15-year-old girl, was pronounced dead in hospital", the police said in a press release.
The girl’s relatives have been informed and are being supported by officers, the release read.
The vessel hit the buoy at around 10:10 am Saturday morning local time (09:10 GMT).
The police are investigating the incident with the Coastguard and Marine Accident Investigation Branch, according to the press release.
