Lukashenko Says Deployment of Troops on Belarus Western Borders Was His Main Decision in 25 Years

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that putting the army on combat alert and deploying troops on the country’s western borders was his main decision in 25 years.
The statement was made after Lukashenko arrived at a military training area near the western Belarusian city of Grodno earlier in the day for an inspection ahead of planned military drills.
He earlier warned of the threat of an outside invasion into the country's west aiming to annex the Grodno region.
During the Saturday inspection, the Belarussian president bemoaned the fact that instead of dealing with pressing economic issue, he now has to handle the country’s security situation.
“What worries me most is the fact that an external factor has been added to this internal situation in Belarus. We see a serious movement of NATO troops in the immediate vicinity of our borders”, Lukashenko pointed out, referring to “the territory of Poland and Lithuania”.
