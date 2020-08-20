Register
06:01 GMT20 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Swedish flag

    Sweden Records Highest Death Toll Since Famine Year 1869

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (107)
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105970/36/1059703677_52:0:1868:1021_1200x675_80_0_0_c6ce7c3df8eb56f22ba46ec7b2680953.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202008201080223196-sweden-records-highest-death-toll-since-famine-year-1869/

    During the first half of 2020, 51,405 people died in Sweden – and you actually have to go back in time 150 years to the bad harvest years of the 19th century to find a match to the high mortality of the coronavirus outbreak. The dynamics of the epidemic have been described as "one wedding for three funerals".

    Sweden's population increase during the first half of the year (24,801) is the lowest since 2005, and has been attributed to a spike in deaths and drop-off in immigration due to the coronavirus pandemic, the newspaper Sydsvenskan reported.

    The country's death toll in 2020 (51,405 in a nation of over 10 million) is only surpassed by the famine year of 1869 when 55,431 people died.

    The mortality rate was higher for men than for women. Overall, excess mortality during the first half of the year was 10 percent. The mortality rate for men was 13 percent, or 3,035 deaths, compared with 7 percent, or 1,597 deaths, for women.

    The number of deaths increased sharply from the end of March to reach its peak in mid-April, when 398 people per day died on 15 and 16 April. After the mid-April peak, the number of deaths fell, but at the end of June, Sweden still had an excess mortality level, Statistics Sweden reported.

    The highest number of fatalities was recorded in April, when 10,543 people died. This corresponded to 101.9 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants at the beginning of the month. This was the highest number of deaths in relation to the population since January 2000, when 9,822 people died, or 107.3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. A higher mortality level was only recorded in December 1993 at 11,057 deaths. 

    The coronavirus outbreak also led to a 22 percent drop in weddings compared with 2019, leading to the lowest figure in the 2000s. At the same time, the number of divorces has spiked to a seven-year high. The dynamics of the epidemic have been described as "one wedding for three funerals".

    Incidentally, the coronavirus outbreak has led to the lowest immigration rate since the time of Prime Minister Göran Persson in the early 2000s, Statistics Sweden indicated. Immigration during the first half of the year amounted to 36,058 people. Compared with the corresponding period in 2019, this is a decrease of 34.7 percent. 

    Overall, 10,352,390 people were registered in Sweden at the turn of the year – 49.7 percent women and 50.3 percent men.

    In recent months, Sweden's standalone approach to battling the coronavirus with minor restrictions and no national lockdown has triggered polarising reactions across the globe, ranging from admiration and envy to bitter criticism.

    In Sweden, which refused to shut down and largely pursued a voluntary model of restrictions, over 85,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, resulting in over 5,800 deaths, most of them senior citizens. Since the scope and death toll of the Swedish outbreak is much higher than those of its Nordic peers' combined, Stockholm's response sparked a lot of internal and external criticism over the “death, grief, and suffering” that could have been avoided, according to Swedish academics who cautioned the world not to follow the nation's example.

    Sweden of late has seen a downward trend in the number of new infections, unlike its peers that duly locked down. Stockholm's strategy has been credited with upholding the country's economy and bolstering the national currency, the krona.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (107)

    Related:

    Sweden Records Lowest Number of COVID-19 Deaths Since Start of Pandemic
    Swedish COVID-19 Strategy Credited With Strengthening National Currency
    Swedish Authorities Acknowledge They've Lost Track of Exact Population Size
    Illegal Raves Blossom in Swedish Forests Amid COVID-19 Festival Ban
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse