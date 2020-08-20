Belarus, Venezuela Face Similar Attacks, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says

"Belarus and Venezuela are facing similar attacks that repeat the same scenario", Arreaza said as quoted by an official communique of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.
According to the document, the foreign minister "confirmed the support of the government and the president of Venezuela in these difficult times".
Belarus became engulfed in protests after the 9 August election results showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning 80.1 percent of the vote.
During the first days, the rallies were put down by law enforcement officers. Later, law enforcement agencies stopped dispersing the rallies and using force.
According to the official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. Hundreds of people were injured during the riots and two protesters died, national government said.
