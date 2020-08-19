Bayern Beat Lyon 3-0 in Second 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Semi-final

Bayern Munich overcame its semi-final rival, French club Lyon, with a total score of 3-0, with the game played at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon starting at 19:00 GMT Wednesday night.
The first goal was scored in the 18th minute by midfielder Serge Gnabry, who hit the target one more time in the 33rd minute. The third goal was scored by Polish striker Robert Lewandowski in the 88th minute of the match.
FC Bayern overcame Lyon in terms of possession (65 percent against 35 percent), total shots (20 against 8), and shots on target (9 against 3).
On its way to the final, the German club beat English Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate during their last-16 tie and crashed Barcelona 8-2 in a one-legged quarter-final game on 14 August.
