Norway Reportedly Expels Russian Diplomat Amid Espionage Allegations

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry has decided to expel a Russian diplomat from the country in connection with the espionage scandal, the NRK reported.
According to the report, the diplomat acted in a manner that was "incompatible with diplomatic status".
On 15 August, the Norwegian police security service arrested a person who had reportedly met with a Russian intelligence operative and is suspected of handing over state secrets. The detained Norwegian has refused to admit any guilt and demands to be released from police custody. According to the police security service, he met with a Russian intelligence officer several times. The man could face up to 15 years in prison.
The company DNV GL has confirmed that the arrested person was one of its employees. The company said that he had no access to classified information and that he did not work on any project related to defence.
