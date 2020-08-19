Register
06:16 GMT19 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Migrants go to the ferry terminal to buy tickets at the port of Rostock, northeastern Germany

    Sweden's Newly-Founded Arab Party Intends to Take Responsibility for 'Its People'

    © AFP 2020 / BERND WUESTNECK
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202008191080212076-swedens-newly-founded-arab-party-intends-to-take-responsibility-for-its-people/

    Sweden's new Arab Party sees itself as a champion of Arabs and their rights, tasked with promoting integration and unity, yet stressed that it doesn't intend to “Arabise” their new homeland.

    A new party specifically targeting the country's growing Arab population has been founded in Sweden.

    While the aptly named Arab Party sees its task as representing all Swedish Arabs and to "take responsibility" for "its people", it stressed that it doesn't intend to "Arabise" Sweden.

    "The party's name itself should not be confused with the notion that the party stands for Arab values or seeks to Arabise Sweden", the party said on its website, emphasising its goal to ease integration and promote unity.

    Instead, its aim is to "responsibly address the problems many people are experiencing today – exclusion, anxiety about the future, division and lack of sense of community".

    The party claims to have a "socialist orientation with certain capitalist elements" and is religiously independent, which means that religious symbols or dress are forbidden for its representatives. The party promises to present a more detailed factual political plan in September.

    According to the Arab Party's page, a prerequisite for becoming a member is to be of Arab origin, which is defined as "having an Arab background a few generations back with at least one parent". Additionally, applicants need to have a Swedish college or university education and have no police record for at least 5 years.

    However, according to the news outlet Samhällsnytt, the party's own contact person, a 33-year-old man based in Malmö, was himself convicted as recently as 2017 for illegal threats and harassment.

    This is not the first time Sweden's growing immigrant population, which has historically been attracted to left-of-centre parties such as the ruling Social Democrats and their allies the Greens, has embarked on political endeavours of its own. Last year, a pro-Islamic party called Nuance was started to secure the interests of Muslims.

    Due to the mass immigration of recent decades and a generally higher fertility rate among newcomers, the share of Swedish residents with a foreign background has risen to about a quarter of the population.

    As racial profiling is considered unethical in Sweden, there are no exact estimates of the country's Arab population.

    However, going by language as a proxy, there was 155,000 speakers of Arabic in Sweden in the beginning of the 2010s. Since then, however, their numbers have soared, as Sweden took in 163,000 asylum seekers mostly from the Middle East and North Africa during the 2015 migrant crisis alone. Since then, Arabic has been estimated as having surpassed Finnish as Sweden's second-biggest native tongue.

     

    Related:

    70% of Swedish Journalists Have Left-Wing Sympathies, Survey Reveals
    Swedish Authorities Acknowledge They've Lost Track of Exact Population Size
    Tags:
    political party, Arabic language, Arabs, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    When the Water Turns Black: World's Biggest Oil Spills
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse