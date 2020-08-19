Register
06:16 GMT19 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Karl Johan's Gate Street, Oslo

    Battered Norwegian Oil Fund Takes a Plunge Amid COVID-19, Leadership Issues

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Dion Hinchcliffe / Karl Johan's Gate Street
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (105)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105894/24/1058942498_6:0:4586:2576_1200x675_80_0_0_ff4eea53ca7aea288a528d0624481f19.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202008191080211901-battered-norwegian-oil-fund-takes-a-plunge-amid-covid-19-leadership-issues/

    Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund's substantial financial losses amid a coronavirus-plagued economy have been exacerbated by management hardships as the candidature of its new boss was met with strong opposition in parliament.

    The investment management unit of Norway’s central bank responsible for the country's huge sovereign wealth fund commonly referred to as the Oil Fund has reported a plunge of 3.4 percent during the first half of the year.

    The dip, equal to NOK 188 billion (over 21 billion), has been attributed to the coronavirus outbreak and measures to contain it, liquidity shocks, swings of the stock market and the deprecation of the krone, all of which have brought economic uncertainty.

    “The year started with optimism but the outlook of the equity market quickly turned when the coronavirus started to spread globally”, Trond Grande, deputy CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), said, as quoted by the newspaper Dagsavisen.

    To stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government has been withdrawing funds to pay for the massive crisis packages and economic stimuli. Nevertheless, despite increasing optimism due to reopening measures, Grande said, “considerable uncertainty” remains.

    The returns on the Oil Fund's investments dipped by 6.8 percent, followed by a 1.6 percent dip in investments in real estate. By contrast, the return on fixed income investments rose by 5.1 percent.

    “The coronavirus pandemic led to global easing of monetary policy, with interest rate cuts and active use of the central banks' balance sheets”, the half-year report states.

    The worst hit was suffered by oil and gas companies, who experienced a return of minus 33.1 percent in the first half of the year. The fall was exacerbated by low oil prices and weak demand. However, financial companies, especially the banks, also did poorly with a negative return of 20.8 percent.

    On top of the financial hardships, the Oil Fund has been battered with leadership issues, as the candidature of expatriate billionaire Nicolai Tangen, who was chosen by the bank’s executive board, sparked concerns over potential conflicts of interests. Norway's own parliament raised objections, as all five opposition parties plus the Christian Democrats claimed they lack confidence in Tangen, who is due to take over on 1 September. However, pundits pointed out that the structure of the central bank limits the Financial Ministry's ability to intervene.

    The Oil Fund has a value of NOK 10,4 trillion ($1.1 trillion). 69.6 percent of its wealth is invested in shares, 2.8 percent in unlisted real estate, and 27.6 percent in fixed income securities.

    Overall, the Oil Fund has investments in over 9,000 companies in 74 countries.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (105)
    Tags:
    oil fund, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    When the Water Turns Black: World's Biggest Oil Spills
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse