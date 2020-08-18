Register
21:07 GMT18 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Press conference of Belarusian presidential candidate S. Tikhanovskaya

    Belarusian Media Publish Alleged Opposition Program to Move Minsk Away From Russia Toward West

    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Mass Protests in Belarus After Presidential Election (30)
    467
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0a/1080118811_0:0:2922:1644_1200x675_80_0_0_da252eecd51827ac5b8d0f796311dcf3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202008181080209075-belarusian-media-publish-alleged-opposition-program-to-move-minsk-away-from-russia-toward-west/

    Belarus was engulfed in a wave of street protests and clashes between police and demonstrators after holding presidential elections on August 9, with forces opposing President Alexander Lukashenko accusing him of falsifying the results, and demanding a ‘peaceful handover of power’.

    Belarusian state television has publicized what it says is the platform of the united opposition, with the document, the authenticity of which has yet to be independently verified, said to include elements which would dramatically weaken Belarus's relationship with Russia and move Minsk toward closer relations with the West and NATO.

    The program, dubbed the ‘Emergency Package of Reforms for Belarus’, is said to have been approved by the main opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, during the election campaign. According to Belarus 1 TV, the document was recently pulled offline, but remains accessible in Google’s cache.

    The program purportedly proposes abolishing the Union State with Russia and erecting a proper border with the country, leaving the Eurasian Union and Customs Union, and withdrawing Belarus from the Collective Security Treaty Organization military alliance, which in addition to Russia and Belarus includes Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. It also seeks to close Russian military bases in Belarus and dissolve the Russian-Belarusian joint air defence system.
    Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, November 2019.
    © Sputnik / Александр Астафьев
    Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, November 2019.

    Other proposals are said to include cutting off access to Russian television channels while mandating the broadcast of Latvian, Lithuanian and Polish and Ukrainian channels, introducing Belarusian-only lessons in schools and universities, banning ‘pro-Russian’ organizations, and introducing legal responsibility for ‘crimes against Belarusianness,’ including anyone questioning the existence of the Belarusian nation, state and language.

    Political observer Oleg Romanov, who studied the document in detail for Belarus 1, told the TV channel that the radical geopolitical and military transformation it proposes threatens to have disastrous consequences for Belarus. He added that the scrapping of economic ties with Russia alone would end the $35 billion-a-year trade relationship between the two countries.

    A parade on Belarus' Independence Day. Foreground: a Belarus-3022 tractor
    © Sputnik / Ivan Rudnev
    A parade on Belarus' Independence Day. Foreground: a Belarus-3022 tractor
    Other elements of the ‘Emergency Package’ also reportedly include ‘decommunization’ and ‘desovietization’, the return of pre-1995 flag and coat of arms, training of Belarusian servicemen under NATO standards and at alliance training centers, widespread privatization of industry and agriculture, the introduction of restrictions for Russian companies when it comes to ownership of Belarusian infrastructure, a reduction in the size and power of the bureaucracy, an ‘optimization’ the country’s health care system and a reduction in the number of hospital beds, the creation of a competitive market in housing and utilities, and the transfer of all hotels, waste processing, street maintenance and funeral services to the private sector.

    Belarusian law enforcement officers detain a man near the site where a protester died on August 10 during a rally following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 11, 2020. The opposition rejected official election results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide re-election victory
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Live Updates: Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Shares Responsibility for Recent Negative Events
    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko commented on the ‘Emergency Package’ on Tuesday during a meeting of the Belarusian Security Council, pointing to its pro-NATO, pro-European Union content and suggesting that as with Ukraine, “no one is waiting” for Belarus in the alliance or the bloc.

    The Belarusian president recalled that ‘democracy’ was installed in Ukraine “perhaps about ten years ago,” but that neither NATO nor Brussels have rushed to embrace Kiev. According to Lukashenko, an attempt to carry out the strategic proposals of the ‘Emergency Package’ program would “simply destroy our country.”

    Lukashenko also commented on the program’s plans to close down Russian military bases, saying he did not understand the opposition’s antagonism toward them. “I don’t understand how these military bases threaten us. 90 percent of the people working there are Belarusians, and they receive the correspondent wages,” he said.

    Zapad-2017 Russian-Belarusian exercises in Belarus
    © Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
    Zapad-2017 Russian-Belarusian exercises in Belarus

    As for the program’s plan to withdraw Belarus from its military alliance with Russia, Lukashenko warned that doing so would quickly degrade the country’s military potential. “It needs to be understood that the danger is that we have Soviet, Russian weapons. If we withdraw from the CSTO, and with such an anti-Russian line to boot, these weapons will turn into scrap in the course of a year,” he suggested.

    The Belarusian opposition has not commented on the authenticity of the ‘Emergency Package’ document, and whether opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya supports its proposals, but did release a statement Tuesday saying that they would remain “constructively disposed” toward all of Belarus’s foreign partners, including Russia, and consider that “all existing agreements must be respected” if they came to power.

    Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the opposition’s ‘Coordination Council’ on the transition of power, said the opposition has “a desire and readiness to build mutually beneficial relations with all partner countries, including the Russian Federation.”

    Unrest

    Belarus descended into over a week of mass protests and clashes after the August 9 presidential election in which Lukashenko received over 80 percent of the vote. The opposition, united around candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who received ten percent, dismissed the results and accused the president of rigging the election.

    Protests began in cities across the country on election night as opposition supporters spilled into the streets, with security forces deployed to disperse the demonstrators. Since then, over 200 protesters have been injured and 2 killed, with about 6,700 people detained. At least 103 police officers have also suffered injuries, with 28 taken to hospital and ten run down by motorists.

    Protesters took to the streets of Minsk on Sunday night after official exit polls projected a landslide victory for the incumbent President Lukashenko
    © Sputnik / 14/5000 Victor Tolochko
    Protesters took to the streets of Minsk on Sunday night after official exit polls projected a landslide victory for the incumbent President Lukashenko

    On Monday, after meeting with workers at a truck factory in Minsk, Lukashenko promised that new elections would be held, but only after a new constitution was adopted following a referendum. He warned, however, that he would not be forced to step down from power under pressure from the street. He also said that he would be prepared to allow the opposition to recount the votes. However, the opposition denied that such an offer had been made.

    On Tuesday, Belarusian opposition politician Andrey Dmitriev said that he had held talks with US and EU diplomats, adding that it was necessary for the West to "issue a declaration on the commitment to and support for Belarus' independence." Also on Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he had expressed the alliance's support for "a sovereign and independent" Belarus in a phone call with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

    Lukashenko had previously accused Poland, the Baltic States and the Czech Republic of helping to coordinate the protests. Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania last Tuesday, and has been making political demands to Minsk and Lukashenko from that country ever since.

    Topic:
    Mass Protests in Belarus After Presidential Election (30)

    Related:

    Lukashenko Says Agreed With Putin That Russia Will Help Maintain Security in Belarus If Needed
    Live Updates: Pro- and Anti-Lukashenko Rallies Held in Minsk
    Greek Communists Condemn 'Foreign Interference' in Belarus, Oppose Minsk's 'Bourgeois Regime'
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    When the Water Turns Black: World's Biggest Oil Spills
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse