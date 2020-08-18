Ireland to Reopen Schools for the First Time Since March to Reignite Economic Activity

Schools in Ireland have been closed from the 13th of March in order to prevent mass gatherings of children amid the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across Europe. In order to get parts of the economy open again, however, the government is seeking to reopen education institutions.

The Republic of Ireland will be reopening schools a the end of August for the first time since March with new restrictions introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, to ensure parts of the economy can open again, Taoiseach Micheal Martin announced on Tuesday.

"Schools are so important to children in general, to society, to the economy as well, that we want our schools to reopen, and our schools will reopen", Martin told a news conference.

Ireland tightened its nationwide coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday in order to slow the rate of new cases developing, during the population to retract home visits, avoid public transport and for older people to reduce their contact with others.

In July, Education Minister Norma Foley said children in the first four years of primary school will not need to socially distance, but there will one-metre distance rule for the rest of the pupils.

Minister for @Education_Ire @NormaFoleyTD1 today announced the plan to reopen schools in a safe and sustainable way at the end of August.



Education is imperative to a child's development & Fianna Fáil is committed to strengthening Education in Ireland.https://t.co/IhSpUO8Acv pic.twitter.com/TO52ieymsY — Fianna Fáil (@fiannafailparty) July 27, 2020

​This comes as Northern Ireland also plans to reopen schools on the 31 August, but will not be "business as usual".

Education Minister Peter Weir wrote to parents and carers on Friday, informing them that schools are "safe to open".

Adults in schools will have to maintain social distancing of two metres, as well as other hygiene and safety measure introduced.

Mr Weir said that children would be taught, eat, and play in "protective bubbles", and the start of school, as well as lunch and break times, may be reduced in order to prevent gatherings.

The government in the United Kingdom, Ireland's neighbour, has suggested that it may have to close pubs in order to reopen schools.