Aerial Footage of Mass Protest Against Belarusian Presidential Election Results in Minsk

The capital of Belarus witnessed massive influx of people on 16 August as thousands of protesters rallied in the city to voice their disagreement with the results of the presidential election that took place a week earlier.
In the video, vast numbers of people can be seen attending the rally in Minsk, hours after a pro-government rally that was attended by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko himself was held in the city.
Belarus Freedom march is the largest gathering in Belarus history! pic.twitter.com/2SwS59qfLS— Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) August 16, 2020
At the pro-government rally, in what essentially became his first public address since the election, Lukashenko announced that he would not agree to any new round of elections at the demand of certain foreign powers, and warned about NATO forces "clanging their tank tracks at our gates".
The Sunday gathering follows a wave of protests that erupted after preliminary results showed Lukashenko securing his six consecutive presidential term in a landslide victory, winning over 80 percent of the vote.
