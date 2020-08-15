VJ Day: UK Royals to Lead Tributes Marking 75 Years Since End of Second World War

Emperor Hirohito publicly announced the surrender of Imperial Japan on 15 August 1945. That day is commemorated in the UK as Victory in Japan Day, although the surrender document was formally signed only 18 days later.

Members of the British royal family will lead tributes commemorating the end of the Second World War on Saturday.

Prince Philip will appear on screens across the UK in a photo montage with other WWII veterans, while Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, will observe a national two-minute silence at 10:00 GMT to be broadcast on the BBC.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to read the Exhortation – part of a war poem pinned by Robert Laurence Binyon called “For the Fallen” – ahead of the silence.

© AFP 2020 / Niklas Halle'n British Prime minister David Cameron (R) speaks to members of the armed forces during a Service of Commemoration and Drumhead Service on Horse Guards Parade in central London on August 15, 2015, to mark the 70th anniversary of VJ (Victory over Japan) Day.

Prince William will also feature in VJ Day 75: The Nation’s Tribute, a special pre-recorded BBC programme about members of the Far East campaign. It will be aired from 19:30 GMT.

Union flags will be flown at full mast all day, and the famous Red Arrows will perform a flypast above Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff and London.

The 15th of August is the official VJ (Victory in Japan) Day for the United Kingdom and several other countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, North Korea, South Korea and The Netherlands. Military memorials also take place on 15 August in Japan, India and Nepal. On this day in 1945, Emperor Hirohito announced his country’s surrender in the Second World War.

© REUTERS / Carl Court/Pool Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows to Emperor Naruhito (C) and Empress Masako (R) during a memorial service marking the 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II at the Nippon Budokan hall on August 15, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

His announcement followed the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and a crushing defeat of Japanese ground forces in Manchuria by the Red Army. The formal surrender, however, didn’t take place until 2 September, which is when the end of the war is celebrated in the United States.

Russia, mainland China, the Philippines and Taiwan celebrate the holiday on 3 September.