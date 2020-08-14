Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya Calls on Authorities to Halt Violence and Engage in Dialogue

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a Belarusian opposition presidential candidate, has urged the authorities in Minsk to halt the violence and engage in dialogue.
"The situation is critical. It pains me to see what has been happening in my country in the last few days", Tikhanovskaya said in a video message.
The politician also asked all city mayors to organise peaceful rallies in every city on 15 and 16 August.
Tikhanovskaya, who was forced to flee to Lithuania after the presidential election, said she had in fact got up to 70 percent of the vote at some polling places, and invited Belarusians to sign a petition calling for a new vote count.
"Belarusians will never choose to live with the old government, the majority does not believe in his victory. We have always said that our choice should be protected peacefully, without any violence", she said.
She also urged Belarusians to sign a petition calling for a new vote count with the participation of independent observers.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
