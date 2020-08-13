One Person Injured After Civilian Helicopter Crashes in Czech Republic

"During takeoff at Zamberk's Zamecky park, a civilian Robinson R44 light helicopter crashed. There were four people on board, including two minors. One person suffered minor injuries to their upper body as a result of the accident, and they were taken by doctors to the nearest hospital", the police spokeswoman said.
Havárie vrtulníku v Žamberku:— Josef Ženatý (@josefzenaty) August 13, 2020
Podle @PolicieCZ vrtulník při vzletu zavadil o strom. Cestovali v něm čtyři lidé, z toho dva nezletilí. Potvrzené je naštěstí zatím jen jedno lehčí zranění. Na místě jsou všechny složky IZS, čeká se na inspektory ÚCL.
Foto: @HZS_Pardubice pic.twitter.com/v8ltcytzGq
Maturova added that law enforcement officers believe that the helicopter crashed after striking trees while attempting to take off and fell from a height of roughly 16 feet.
