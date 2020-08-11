Register
05:55 GMT11 August 2020
    Riot police march during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed in Belarus' presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus.

    Second Night of Belarus Protests Sees Riot Police, Barricades, Tear Gas, Molotov Cocktails

    201
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080129268_0:0:3190:1795_1200x675_80_0_0_af077ec4887eca55e9775f2f24a9c996.jpg
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202008111080128718-second-day-of-belarus-protests-sees-riot-police-barricades-tear-gas-molotov-cocktails/

    Protests in several cities across Belarus were triggered after the preliminary results from the nation's presidential elections showed Alexander Lukasheno winning 80% of the vote, which the opposition claims is due to vote rigging.

    During the second day of mass protests in Belarus, where Minsk demonstrations were joined by people in other Belarusian cities, protesters flocked to the streets of the nation's capital, hurled Molotov cocktails at the police, and constructed trash can barricades.

    Law enforcement during the second day of protests in Minsk
    Law enforcement during the second day of protests in Minsk

    At least one protester died in Minsk, according to the country's Interior Ministry. In one of Minsk's hotspots, near Pushkinskaya Square, law enforcement used tear gas, light-noise grenades, and rubber bullets against protesters.

    Second day of mass protests in Minsk
    Second day of mass protests in Minsk

    The demonstrations started in Belarus after the preliminary results of the nation's presidential election saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko receiving 80% of the vote - something that was vehemently dismissed by the opposition. Lukashenko's rival, Svetlana Tikhonovskaya, has since filed a complaint over the election results with the Central Election Committee.

    Protesters are holding up fires near Pushkinskaya metro station in Minsk
    Protesters are holding up fires near Pushkinskaya metro station in Minsk

    Video footage showed trash can barricades being erected by the demonstrators.

    ​Another video depicted special vehicles destroying the said barricades.

    ​Protesters were even recorded attacking the riot police with Molotov cocktails.

    Footage allegedly captured at the scene showed riot police using stun grenades to disperse protesters.

    ​On Pushkinskaya Square, a tear gas shell was even thrown onto a balcony of a nearby apartment building.

    Explosions could be heard in the vicinity of Pushkinskaya Square. Protesters were seen launching fireworks at law enforcement officers.

    ​Videos shared on social media also appeared to show a car hitting a group of law enforcement officers.

    Since the protests started on Sunday night after the preliminary results of the country's presidential election showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning the election with over 80 percent of the vote several Russian media outlets, including Sputnik Belarus, RT, TV Rain, Meduza, and Daily Storm, have said that their reporters have been detained in Minsk. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was personally looking into the situation with arrested reporters.

    On Monday, the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency passed along information about photojournalist Ilya Pitalev, who went fell off radar screens on Monday evening, to the Russian Embassy in Minsk.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
