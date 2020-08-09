Lukashenko Leads With 81.35% of Votes, Electoral Body Says

MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarus incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko has received 81.35 percent of votes, while his opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has received 8 percent of votes, Lidia Ermoshina, the chairwoman of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, said on Sunday after receiving data from all closed polling stations.

"Data from all closed polling stations applies only to 35,500 people, but still it is very indicative ... President Lukashenko gained the biggest number of votes - 81.35 percent. Tikhanovskaya is in second place with 8 percent of votes", Ermoshina said as aired by the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

She added that Lukashenko is winning in all of the country’s districts that have reported election returns.

In the Leninsky district of Minsk, for instance, more than 64 percent of voters cast their ballots. Almost 67 percent of them supported Lukashenko, and nearly 15 percent backed his rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, according to Ermoshina.

In four districts of the Brest region, the turnout amounted to 95.7 percent. There, Lukashenko garnered nearly 80 percent of the vote, while Tikhanovskaya got 3.8 percent. In the Gomel region, four districts that have submitted the vote count data saw Lukashenko win 90 percent and the main opposition candidate receive 3.2 percent.

The chairwoman listed several other districts where Lukashenko had over 90 percent and left Tikhanovskaya with some 4 percent.

According to the Central Election Commission, the turnout in the election stood at 84.05 percent as of 8:00 pm local time (17:00 GMT).

Earlier, the electoral watchdog said that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won roughly 5 percent of the vote. Ermoshina has added that the winner of the presidential race will be announced on Friday.

An exit poll conducted by Belarus-24 television channel gave the incumbent 79.7 percent of the vote, and 6.8 percent to Tikhanovskaya. She is trailed by Hanna Kanapatskaya with 2.3 percent, Andrei Dmitriev with 1.1 percent, and Sergei Cherechen with 0.9 percent.

Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is expected to win a sixth term after early results of Sunday's election showed him leading the polls with a comfortable majority.