Register
14:04 GMT09 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Waiting to welcome guests, with right to left, are Spain's King Felipe, his wife Queen Letizia and King Juan Carlos stand during the annual Epiphany Day celebration at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, 6 January 2018

    Ex-King Juan Carlos Was 'Banished' From Spain by Son Over Corruption Scandal & Love Affair - Report

    © AP Photo / Gabriel Bouys
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/09/1080112039_0:0:2822:1589_1200x675_80_0_0_8aeb9f3884944905193202870d1730d0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202008091080112146-juan-carlos-was-banished-from-spain-by-king-son-over-corruption-scandal--love-affair-report/

    On Monday, Spain’s former monarch, King Emeritus Juan Carlos de Borbon sent a letter to his son and successor King Felipe VI, announcing his decision to leave the country “in the face of the public repercussions” as multiple investigations were launched against him in relation to alleged corruption.

    Spain’s ex-King Juan Carlos, who is currently believed to be in exile in Abu Dhabi, was “banished” from the country by his own son, reigning King Felipe VI, according to reports by The Sunday Times and Daily Mail, citing sources

    It is claimed that King Felipe’s purported move was explained by the need to protect the royal family from “certain happenings” related to Juan Carlos’ affair with Danish-German lover Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, also known as Larsen, and a related corruption scandal. According to the report, it is feared now that the exiled king would not be able to come back to his country of origin. The royal house did not comment on these claims.

    Juan Carlos Under Fire

    Sayn-Wittgenstein, a Danish-born businesswoman and philanthropist, is currently being investigated in relation to leaked tapes where she is reportedly heard claiming in 2015 that her ex-lover Juan Carlos had played a major role in landing Spain a €6.7 billion contract to build a high-speed railway in Saudi Arabia.

    Spanish King Juan Carlos waves during a group photo with Ibero-American leaders during the Ibero-American Summit in Cadiz, southern Spain November 17, 2012
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    Spanish King Juan Carlos waves during a group photo with Ibero-American leaders during the Ibero-American Summit in Cadiz, southern Spain November 17, 2012

    It has been suggested that the former monarch received a sum of $100 million from Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah to secure a deal in 2008. The money was allegedly then put in an offshore bank account of the Geneva-based private bank Mirabaud, several years before the deal was stricken in 2011. It has been argued that in 2012, Sayn-Wittgenstein received €65 million ($77 million) from Juan Carlos from the same account – something she said was a “gift” he has given to her “out of gratitude and love” and to “guarantee” her future. Since 2018, the Swiss public prosecutor has been investigating Corinna Sayn-Wittgenstein in relation to money laundering. The couple were reportedly in a relationship from 2004 to 2008.

    As reports about Juan Carlos’ alleged involvement in money laundering emerged in March this year, his son King Felipe VI of Spain abandoned a personal inheritance from his father and stripped him of an annual stipend from the State’s General Budget, a the sum of €194,000 ($217,100).

    In June, Spain’s public prosecutor’s office of the Supreme Court launched an investigation into Juan Carlos’s alleged role in striking a deal with Saudi Arabia. The former monarch, who stepped down from his position in his son’s favour in 2014 over another scandal related to his expensive trip to Botswana at the time of Spain’s financial crisis, announced his decision to leave the country on Monday.

    In a letter to his son, the 82-year-old Carlos said that this decision was made "in the face of the public repercussions that certain past events in my private life are generating", and also expressed hope that his departure would allow the reigning king to perform his functions with “tranquility”. Juan Carlos is now believed to be in Abu Dhabi, where he reportedly checked into Emirates Palace Hotel on Monday evening. According to the ex-monarch’s lawyer, he will still “remain at the disposal” of Spanish prosecutors despite his leave.

    Tags:
    Saudi Arabia, King Felipe VI, monarchy, Juan Carlos, Spain, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combo of handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on 5 August 2020 by Airbus DS shows a view of the port of Beirut on 25 January 2020 (L) and on 5 August 2020, a day after a blast in a warehouse in the port of the Lebanese capital.
    Satellite Images of Beirut Port Before and After Deadly Blast
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse