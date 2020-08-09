Lukashenko Says Belarus Will Not Face Chaos, Civil War After of Presidential Election

"We are looking into every scenario, one should not underestimate [anything]. However, to say that tomorrow the country will be plunged into chaos, struggle, civil war, there is no basis for that," the president told journalists.
The voter turnout for the presidential election in Belarus was at 45.33 percent as of 7:00 GMT, according to Lidia Ermoshina, the chairwoman of the Belarusian Central Election Commission.
"At this hour [7:00 GMT], 45.33 percent of voters have voted," Ermoshina said in a video posted at the National State TV and Radio Company of the Republic of Belarus website.
Belarus is holding the election on Sunday.
