EuropaCorp Film Company CEO Luc Besson Replaced by Axel Duroux

On 8 August, French motion picture company EuropaCorp managing director Luc Besson was replaced by Axel Duroux, a press release by the company reads.
According to the release, Luc Besson will retain the non-executive chairmanship of the board of directors "in order to focus from now on, as announced on 28 February 2020, on the artistic activities of the group as an artistic director".
The new chief executive will take up the position on 1 September.
57-year-old Axel Duroux, who worked in Publicis Groupe as Executive Vice-President, responsible for Emerging and Fast-Growing Markets until July 2017, is currently the head of the Paris office of the business consultancy Brunswick.
