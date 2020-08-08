Demonstrators Take to Streets in London in Commemoration of Mark Duggan's Killing by Police - Video

Sputnik is live from London where protesters are holding a march against police brutality in commemoration of Mark Duggan's killing by armed police in 2011.
The protest is organised by local anti-violence advocacy groups Tottenham Rights, The 4Front Project and Black Lives Matter UK among others under the slogan ‘No Justice. No Peace.’
29-year-old private taxi driver Mark Duggan, a father of four, was killed in August 2011 in a shootout with police. His death prompted a wave of unrest across the country. In 2013 a public inquest found that his killing was lawful.
Follow our live feed to find out more
