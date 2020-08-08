Protesters March in Stuttgart Against Tight COVID Measures - Video

Watch Sputnik live from Stuttgart, Germany where opponents of stricter coronavirus measures are marching through the city amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Germany.
In July, the country's federal and regional governments agreed to take tougher and more targeted lockdown measures to contain localised outbreaks of the infection.
Germany has confirmed 1,122 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 215,336, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday. The death toll has grown by 12 to 9,195 people within the same period of time. More than 196,400 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.
