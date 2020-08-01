Protests Against Tighter Coronavirus Measures in Berlin - Video

Watch a live broadcast from Berlin where protesters have gathered for the 'End of the Pandemic - Day of Freedom' rally against measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection. Last month, the country's federal and regional governments agreed to take tougher and more targeted lockdown measures to contain localized outbreaks of the infection. Residents in a coronavirus risk area are required to prove they have tested negative for the infection within the previous 48 hours before they are allowed to travel elsewhere in Germany.
The rally, which was organised by several groups, including Stuttgart-based 'Querdenken 711', comes amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Germany. Several counter-protests are expected in different districts of Berlin on Saturday.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the death toll from the coronavirus infection in Germany currently stands at 9,134, while the total number of confirmed cases has been reported at 207,828.
