Two Killed, 37 Injured in Train Crash in Central Portugal

Two people are dead, and 37 injured in a train accident in central Portugal, the country's National Institute of Medical Emergency (INEM) said on Friday.
Earlier, the Diario de Noticias newspaper reported that the Alfa Pendular high-speed train derailed on the Northern Line in Soure. At least two carriages have come off the rails, the newspaper added.
The National Institute of Medical Emergency (INEM) announced on its Twitter account that five EMS vehicles, two ambulances and two helicopters, along with psychological aid crews and other emergency services had been dispatched to the scene.
According to INEM, 7 people are gravely injured, while 30 sustained light injuries.
Meanwhile, Virtual Operation Support Team Portugal said the number of fatalities has risen to two.
The office of the president issued a statement offering heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wishes the many injured that they get better soon, adding that technical and judicial investigations are in progress, the Observador media outlet reported.
