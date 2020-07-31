Register
06:48 GMT31 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Samples of new Swedish bank notes

    Swedish COVID-19 Strategy Credited With Strengthening National Currency

    © AFP 2020 / TT NEWS AGENCY / PONTUS LUNDAHL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105030/33/1050303378_0:282:5481:3366_1200x675_80_0_0_d136c61969a36d37a94ae14e35969e29.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202007311080021432-swedish-covid-19-strategy-credited-with-strengthening-national-currency/

    The Swedish currency has reached its strongest point in several years; according to local experts, this is due to several factors: the stock market, interest rates and Sweden's bold, maverick strategy against the coronavirus.

    The Swedish krona has seen a powerful rally, becoming 13 percent stronger against a weakening dollar since last March and gaining 7 percent against the euro.

    The Swedish currency hasn't been that strong since September 2018. According to local experts, this is due to three factors: the stock market, the interest rates and Sweden's strategy for dealing with coronavirus, the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reported.

    The hike began when the Governor of the Central Bank, Stefan Ingves, abandoned the negative interest rate last December, raising the rate to 0 percent. Subsequently, many central banks around the world lowered their interest rates to 0 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

    “Now all central banks in the western world are around 0. Previously, Sweden deviated with the lowest interest rate, together with Switzerland and to some extent Denmark”, Handelsbanken currency strategist Lars Henriksson explained to the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

    As the interest rates equalised, it was no longer advantageous to borrow kronor and buy stronger currencies, and the the krona appreciated in value.

    The next reason was US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues around the world pumping extra money due to the COVID-19 crisis. Investors chose the stock market for offering the most reliable chance of getting returns, which prompted a rise. This embolden investors further and spurred them into buying peripheral currencies, such as kronor. COVID-19 has weakened the dollar against other currencies. The pandemic is expected to hold back growth in the US and keep its monetary policy relatively soft.

    “In addition, there is uncertainty ahead of the presidential election this autumn where Joe Biden, who is considered less growth-oriented, has taken strides forward,” Anders Eklöf of Swedbank told Svenska Dagbladet.

    Last, but not least, Sweden's maverick coronavirus strategy with no lockdowns whatsoever is also believed to have played a role.

    “COVID-19's negative effect on the Swedish economy may be less than in countries that had a complete shutdown,” Carl Hammer of SEB told Svenska Dagbladet.

    According to SEB, Sweden's GDP will have fallen by 8 percent during the second quarter of the year, while European countries that completely locked down can experience GDP falls of 12 to 20 percent. The US economy declined by a record 32.9 percent during the second quarter.

    Handelsbanken's Lars Henriksson agreed that the Swedish corona strategy has benefited the Swedish economy in the short term, yet suggested that the effect may fade. He pointed out that while Sweden managed to keep afloat thanks to its service industry, as opposed to the countries that kept restaurants, bars and hotels closed, the Swedish economy will suffer in the long run due to its dependence on the export industry and ties with manufacturers, subcontractors and clientele.

    In Sweden, which refused to shut down and largely pursued everything in a business-as-usual mode, over 80,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, resulting in over 5,700 deaths, most of them senior citizens. As this number is much higher than its Nordic peers' death tolls combined, Sweden's response sparked a lot of criticism over unnecessary “death, grief and suffering”, in the words of Swedish academics who penned a cautionary letter to the US not to follow Sweden's example.

     

     

    Related:

    Swedish Island Hires 'COVID Knights' to Ensure Proper Social Distancing – Photo
    Sweden Records Lowest Number of COVID-19 Deaths Since Start of Pandemic
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, currency, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse