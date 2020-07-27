Gas Supplies From Bulgaria to Greece Halted Due to Incident at Pipeline

A pipeline connecting Bulgaria and Greece has suffered an incident that has resulted in a halt in natural gas supplies coming from the Turkish Stream via Bulgaria, the Bulgartransgaz gas company said in a statement.
"Today at 7:56 am local time the gas pipeline going to the Republic of Greece suffered an incident. The incident resulted in a breach of the pipeline's integrity 200 metres away from the station in Kulat. The [damaged] section was cut out and all necessary actions to start emergency repairs have been undertaken", the company said in its statement.
Bulgartransgaz clarified that it's doing everything in its power to restore gas supplies to Greece, adding that its customers will be notified as soon as the pipeline’s operation is restored. The company added that no one was hurt as a result of the incident.
Greece’s Ministry of the Environment and Energy, in turn, has assured that the country is not experiencing a lack of energy reserves, citing other pipelines and a significant stockpile of liquefied natural gas.
