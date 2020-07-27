Register
05:50 GMT27 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Human trafficking

    Finland Counts Hundreds of Human Trafficking Victims, Mostly Immigrants

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107214/60/1072146095_0:180:1920:1260_1200x675_80_0_0_eda47c4468948d32ab0a27f8fb36a24e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202007271079989819-finland-counts-hundreds-of-human-trafficking-victims-mostly-immigrants/

    While the majority of human trafficking victims in Finland become prey abroad and are identified in the process of seeking asylum, the country's immigration service said this phenomenon was not strictly linked to immigrants.

    The Finnish Immigration Service, Migri, has counted some 600 suspected human trafficking victims who receive assistance from the authorities in Finland. Counting the suspected victims’ underage children, the number of human trafficking victims rises to 800, national broadcaster Yle reported.

    Migri stressed that the number of people receiving advisory services has nearly tripled in recent years, and victims themselves are the ones reaching out for help. The number of new cases uncovered since the beginning of the year is four times higher than last year.

    The groups most often assisted by Migri’s human trafficking victims assistance programme include Somalis, Nigerians, Afghans, and Iraqis. About 23 Finnish citizens are receiving support in the system.

    "We are seeing rising numbers of human trafficking here in Finland, and it is not only linked to immigrants", the head of Migri’s assistance system for human trafficking victims, Jari Kähkönen, said.

    The majority of the victims become prey abroad and are identified in the process of seeking asylum, through interviews with police, immigration authorities, and reception centre officials.

    Human trafficking in Finland is often linked with cases of forced labour, most notably in the construction, restaurant, and cleaning sectors. A recent investigation by the national newspaper Helsingin Sanomat highlighted that some Finnish cleaning firms are ruthlessly exploiting workers, who are forced to work long hours without proper breaks or adequate pay. Abusive practices were also uncovered in the field of berry-picking.

    According to Migri, the key features of human trafficking are targeting vulnerable individuals and the victims developing dependent relationships with their captors.

    "Human trafficking has been identified among Finnish drug users as well as in prisons. They are people who are in some way in vulnerable positions and are therefore tempting to traffickers in many ways", Kähkönen explained.

    However, there have been markedly few convictions for human trafficking in Finland, partly due to the burden of proof. Kähkönen stressed that investigations into human trafficking are lengthy. For instance, the Helsinki police are currently investigating an extensive human trafficking and sexual offence case centered around writer and director Veijo Baltzar, who is suspected of aggravated rape and human trafficking from 2016 to 2019. Formal charges in the case are expected to be pressed by late autumn.

    The maximum sentence for aggravated human trafficking is just 10 years in prison.

    The police said they have plans to set up a separate unit focused on investigating human trafficking.

    Related:

    Poll Suggests Half of Finns Think Racism is a Significant Problem as Finland Tops EU Statistics
    Finland to Redefine Sexual Harassment, Introduce Tougher Rape Laws
    Hundreds of Rejected Asylum Seekers Remain in Finland Illegally, Survey Says
    Tags:
    immigration, human trafficking, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 July
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse