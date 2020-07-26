Police in Spain, Netherlands Bust Drug Trafficking Criminal Group Which Tortured People

Six people were arrested in the Netherlands as a result of the operation over their suspected links to a Moroccan drug trafficking network operating in the Netherlands and Belgium, according to the press release.
"Additionally, police discovered seven soundproof shipping containers equipped with immobilization and torture tools, including shackles attached to the floor, chairs with straps, and mutilation tools", the press release read.
According to the police, the group was involved in abductions as part of serious conflicts among the largest Dutch criminal networks and their affiliates in Spain.
🚩Desarticulado en #Holanda un grupo dedicado a las torturas, secuestros y ajustes de cuentas de miembros de bandas rivales.— Policía Nacional (@policia) July 26, 2020
Contaban con contenedores, con WC químicos, insonorizados y preparados para mantener a personas en su interior. Seis detenidos. https://t.co/H6TDitdpd7
The investigation is still ongoing, as Spanish police said they would continue to collect data together with the Dutch counterparts in order to detect other members of the network in a bid to learn more about recent abductions in the Netherlands and several killings in the Spanish region of Malaga.
