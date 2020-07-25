Three Reportedly Dead After Light Jet Crashes Into Home in Western Germany - Video

The dead have not been identified, a spokesman for the Wesel district authority was cited as saying by the newspaper.
Two people were injured, including a small child. It is not clear whether the pilot was among the casualties. The plane reportedly had room for two people.
Three dead after small plane crashes into apartment block in Wesel, Germany. https://t.co/arIHpFQHUB pic.twitter.com/tdaeky88Mf— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) July 25, 2020
The crash site has been cordoned off. Firefighters were able to put out the fire in the building, which is said to house several families.
A parachute was found near the scene. The district authority spokesman reportedly said the police believed it to be a drogue parachute used for an emergency landing.
