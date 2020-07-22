Airport of Belgium's Liege Hit by Fire, No People Injured – Reports

The blaze erupted on late Wednesday in the hangar of the Aeroservices company, the Tele Liege broadcaster reported.
Alleged footage from the scene have been shared on social media.
🔥🔥🚨🇧🇪 -Gros incendie à l'aéroport de Liège !— pinel kevin (@jewim47) July 22, 2020
-Un impressionnant incendie a eu lieu dans l'aéroport de Liège en Belgique.
-un hangar de Liège Airport a été ravagé par un incendie.
Des détonations et de la fumée ont été constatées à plusieurs km
1/2#aeroport#Liege#incendie pic.twitter.com/DU8rLx1a6v
incendie à l'aéroport de Bierset en ce moment, pompiers sur place #aéroport #Liège pic.twitter.com/DQEnwgcc5c— Dans Anne-Marie (@DansMarie) July 22, 2020
According to the airport's spokesperson, Christian Delcourt, three flights have been redirected to other airports. As all the firefighters were tackling the blaze in the hangar, pilots were allowed to decide whether to land in Liege or not.
The airport later confirmed that no people had been injured as a result of the fire, which, however, caused serious material damage.
Causes of the incident remain unknown.
