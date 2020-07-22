Register
10:10 GMT22 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nobel Prize Medal

    2020 Nobel Banquet Cancelled Due to COVID-19

    © CC BY 2.0 / Adam Baker / Nobel Prize Medal
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (12)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107704/50/1077045003_0:102:2048:1254_1200x675_80_0_0_0177cd32a9b0af22950513e08f1b98d9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202007221079950562-2020-nobel-banquet-cancelled-due-to-covid-19/

    The year 2020 will mark only the fourth time the Nobel banquet has been cancelled in peacetime since the prize was established in 1901. According to the Nobel Foundation CEO, the cancellation is an opportunity to remind everyone what the Nobel Prize is all about: science, literature and peace work.

    The Nobel banquet, which would have taken place in Stockholm City Hall on 10 December will be cancelled this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

    “There are two problems. First, you cannot gather so many people crowded next to each other. Second, it is uncertain whether people can travel to Sweden to the extent they want,” Lars Heikensten, outgoing CEO of the Nobel Foundation, told the newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

    The winners will be announced as usual in October, but it is not yet clear how the award ceremony will take place.

    “It is a bit unclear how we do with it. Exactly as usual, with everyone gathering at the Concert Hall, it probably will not be. But it could be that some prize winners come to Stockholm and some stay in their home country, and that we connect them digitally in some way,” Heikensten explained.

    However, the foundation is planning some sort of televised celebration for the laureates, and the Nobel Prize Museum will open an exhibition during Nobel Week in December.

    Heikensten rejected the idea that the decision to cancel the banquet was influenced by the fact that Sweden, due to its large number of COVID-19 cases, has been classified as a high-risk area by some countries.

    Instead, Heikensten sees the cancelled banquet as a way to highlight what the Nobel Prize is really all about.

    “The situation offers just as good opportunities to highlight what the Nobel Prize is about, that is science, literature and peace work. The award itself will be in greater focus, and it provides new opportunities,” Heikensten mused. “The pandemic is basically a major crisis for humanity, but it also means that the issues facing the Nobel Foundation have become even more important. So people will be reminded of the importance of science.”

    This is the fourth time the banquet has been cancelled in peacetime since the prize was established in 1901. The banquet was previously cancelled in 1907, after King Oscar II's passing, in 1924 when no laureates appeared due to various reasons, and in 1956 when the Nobel Foundation chose to cancel the banquet to avoid inviting the Soviet ambassador in the aftermath of what was seen as an invasion of Hungary following the Budapest uprising. Instead, an unofficial dinner without the ambassador was organised in the Stock Exchange Hall, according to historian and Nobel Prize expert Gustav Källstrand.

    During the the World Wars, no Nobel banquets were held either, despite the fact that prizes were awarded during World War I. In 1920, a collective event was held.

    In its outlier approach to tackling COVID-19 with no lockdowns, Sweden has seen over 78,100 cases and nearly 5,650 deaths, more than all its Nordic neighbours combined.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (12)

    Related:

    Indian-Born Nobel Laureate Draws Parallels Between Delhi University Violence and Nazi Germany
    Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Swedish Left Party MPs
    Tags:
    Scandinavia, Sweden, Nobel Prize
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse