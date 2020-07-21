Explosion Occurs Near Minskaya Metro Station in Kiev, Reports Say

An explosion has taken place next to the Minskaya metro station in Kiev, Ukraine, the news portal Kiev Operativ reported, sharing two videos allegedly depicting the scene.
The first video depicts the moment of explosion, and the area appears to have been evacuated.
Shortly before the explosion, a suspicious suitcase was found near the Minskaya metro station. People have been captured on video standing outside the evacuated area.
Prior to this, a hostage situation took place in Lutsk, Ukraine, with an armed man reportedly taking about 20 people hostage.
On 20 July, a bag that was under one of the tables in a cafe in Kiev's Desnyanskiy district, exploded after lunch, according to reports.
All comments
Show new comments (0)