EU Leaders Coordinate Economic Recovery Fund, Long-Term Financial Plan at Brussels Summit

The EU leaders have coordinated an economic recovery fund and a long-term financial plan at the summit in Brussels, EU Council president Charles Michel announced on Tuesday.
The EU has agreed on a 750 billion euros economic recovery fund and a 1.074 trillion euros financial plan for 2021-2027, the Belgian Prime Minister said.
Ahed of the plenary session, Michel said that he would offer new proposals on the EU's long-term budget and the recovery plan, describing it as the "fruit of lots of collective work". According to media reports, he suggested that the 750 billion euros ($854 billion) recovery fund consist of 390 billion euros of grants and 360 billion euros of loans.
Initially, it was planned to include 500 billion euros in grants and 250 billion euros in loans for EU nations. The so-called Frugal Four group of European countries — Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden — opposed the plan, insisting that money should be issued in the form of loans rather than grants.
