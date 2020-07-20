1000-Year-Old Viking Farm Dug Up Near Swedish Capital

Excavations at an 8,000-square metre area in preparation for urban construction in Viggbyholm in Täby, Stockholm County, have yielded a prehistoric viking farm.
As excavations progressed, traces of houses and buildings, probably from different eras, emerged from under layers of peat. The Viking-era farm was located by a bay that cuts into the landscape.
While the excavation is still underway, arrowheads, gristmills, ceramics, amulet rings, and a needle case are some of the finds unearthed from the ground. Needle cases made of bone or metal, where fine sewing needles made of bone, bronze or iron were stored, are often found in Viking tombs and were worn by women as accessories.
"It is probably not a large farm but rather subordinate to another farm that was located nearby at this time called Kjula or Tjula and which is mentioned in the historical sources. But it is an exciting place", John Hamilton at the Archaeologists, Sweden's leading consultant on archaeology and cultural environments, said in a press release, suggesting that the utensils found reflect everyday life on the farm.
The archaeologists' suggested name for the farm is Vikby (literally "bay village"), which was mentioned in chronicles in the Middle Ages. However, it may be older than that. The remains of several houses and buildings in the area have also been found, but how they fit together and during what eras they were built, is unknown. Some finds indicate that a medieval farm was on the site as early as around 400–550 AD, only to survive into the Viking era.
Tack vare den senaste veckans intensiva arbete med att rensa stora delar av ytan har vi funnit allt fler stolphål och andra konstruktioner. Vissa av stolphålen har vi redan kunnat relatera till förhistoriska byggnader men mycket återstår dock att sätta in i sitt rätta sammanhang. Vi fortsätter med vårt pusslande! Välkomna på guidad visning imorgon onsdagen den 8 juli kl. 17:30 och ta del av våra senaste upptäckter. Plats: Samling vid byggbodarna. På arkeologernas blogg finner ni mer info om platsen och vårt spännande arbete. #viggbyholm #vikby #hemester #arkeologerna #uppdragarkeologi #vikingatid #boplats #täby #guidadvisning
"We have made some medieval finds and found what looks like a medieval house construction, where the walls rest on a foundation of stones instead of on erected pillars as during the Viking Age. We are now discussing whether the place was abandoned in the Viking Age or whether there was a farm there later", John Hamilton concluded.
En vikingatida gård i Täby! Byggnadslämningar från olika tidsfaser ligger till synes ihopblandade. Nu försöker vi bena ut de olika tidsskikten för att förstå hur gården förändrats. Läs mer om vårt spännande arbete med att gräva fram den forntida gården i Viggbyholm i sommar i senaste blogginlägget ➡️ länk i bion! Välkommen på en guidad visning imorgon onsdagen den 1 juli kl 14.00 Plats: Samling vid byggbodarna :) #täby #vikingatid #gård #hemester #guidadvisning #uppdragarkeologi #arkeologerna
During the Viking Age (793-1066), Scandinavian sailors known as Vikings undertook large-scale raids, conquests, and trading missions throughout Europe, settled in Iceland, Ireland, the British Isles, and even reached North America.
However, while Danish and Norwegian ships most often sailed westwards, Swedish ships set sail for the east and south. As their ships were pulled many miles on land over logs to the next waterway, be it a lake or river, the Swedish Vikings made deep inroads into present-day Germany, Poland, the Baltic States, and Russia, reaching the Byzantine Empire and Constantinople.
Nu är vi igång! Första veckan är redan avklarad och maskinerna går fortsatt för fullt. I veckan har det framkommit många intressanta lämningar varav flera kan relateras till vikingatid. Så länge maskinerna är kvar sker inga fältvisningar men var inte oroliga, vi kommer att utlysa visningstillfällen för intresserad allmänhet med start i juli. #metalldetektering #viggbyholm #vikingatid #yngrejärnålder #täby
