French Police Detain Man Over Nantes Cathedral Fire, Reports Suggest

A man has been taken into custody over the blaze in the Nantes Cathedral, AFP reported on Sunday, citing a prosecutor. According to preliminary reports, the detained individual is a 39-year-old refugee from Rwanda, working for the diocese.
The man "was responsible for closing the cathedral on Friday evening and investigators wanted to clarify certain elements of this person's schedule", prosecutor Pierre Sennès told AFP.
More than 100 firefighters were deployed to the cathedral on Saturday morning, after a fire erupted inside.
Prime Minister Jean Castex, as well as Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot, visited the site of the incident, while President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for Nantes firefighters.
