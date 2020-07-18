Cathedral in Nantes, France Catches on Fire - Photo, Video

A Roman Catholic church located in Nantes, Pays de la Loire, France has caught on fire, the magazine Valeurs actuelles reported.

Various reports about a major fire at the Nantes Cathedral, or the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of Nantes have emerged online, with the local fire service confirming the blaze.

According to reports, about 70 firefighters are working to put out the fire in the cathedral.

​Netizens have shared numerous photos and videos depicting black fumes pouring from a window between the cathedral’s two towers.

A #Nantes, la cathédrale Saint Pierre-Saint Paul est en feu ! Soutien et prière pour les pompiers engagés pour la sauvegarde de la maison de Dieu ! pic.twitter.com/hnQtxPQZgK — Grégoire Deren ن (@GregoireDrn) July 18, 2020

Un incendie s’est déclaré ce samedi matin à la cathédrale de Nantes. Les pompiers sont nombreux sur les lieux. pic.twitter.com/cGiiC36xiO — Presse Océan (@presseocean) July 18, 2020

​MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW