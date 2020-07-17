Russian Fighters Intercept Norwegian Reconnaissance Plane Above Barents Sea

"On July 17, Russian means of control of the airspace above the Barents Sea waters detected a P-3 Orion reconnaissance aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force. Fighters of the Northern Fleet's air force and air defence unit escorted the plane. No violation of the Russian Federation's state border was committed," the Russian Defence Ministry's Management Center said in a statement.
Such incidents occur quite often. Earlier this week, a US RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft was intercepted by Russian warplanes over the Black Sea, with a video of the event posted on Russia's Ministry of Defence's YouTube channel.
A similar incident was reported last week when Russian Su-35 and MiG-31 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft of the US air force over the East Sea
