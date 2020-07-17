Register
06:35 GMT17 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Finland's flag flutters in Helsinki, Finland, 3 May 2017.

    Influx of Swedes Seeking Finnish Citizenship Among Covid-19 Epidemic

    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107975/13/1079751335_0:231:3007:1923_1200x675_80_0_0_d888af644869b0cc153f8f759dec225e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202007171079909599-influx-of-swedes-seeking-finnish-citizenship-among-covid-19-epidemic/

    Neighbours Finland and Sweden chose different approaches to COVID-19 that yielded contrasting results. Due to a much higher spread of the infection and death rate, Finland's border to Sweden remains closed for those without a valid reason for visiting.

    An unusually high number of Swedes have applied to become citizens of Finland, national Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.

    So far this year, over 300 Swedes have applied for Finnish citizenship. This is twice as many as throughout 2019.

    “We have received a lot of applications and it is only summer yet,” Jouni Laaksonen, Deputy Head of Mission at the Finnish Embassy in Stockholm said.

    Laaksonen assumed that the reason behind the increase has to do with the coronavirus pandemic.

    “But we do not know for sure because you do not have provide an explanation for why you apply for Finnish citizenship. But it's probably because of the coronavirus. People want to ensure that they can come to Finland,” Laaksonen mused.

    During the COVID-19 pandemic, Finland closed the border, while Sweden remained open. While Finns continue to come to Sweden unhindered to shop, the rules for Swedes entering Finland are much stricter. This has led to unease in merged border settlements, such as Swedish Torneå and Finnish Tornio, which are mutually dependent.

    In June, the Finnish government decided that easing restrictions would be possible for countries where a maximum of eight cases per 100,000 inhabitants have been registered in the last 14 days. Sweden has yet to reach this target. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto called the situation in Northern Sweden “a cause for concern”.

    Laaksonen pointed out that you don't need a Finnish passport or Finnish citizenship to enter Finland, only a valid reason.

    Many of those applying for citizenship are former Finnish citizens. The embassy does not have any detailed statistics on the applicants, such as gender or age.

    “What we do know is that they are former Finnish citizens who lost their citizenship when they became Swedish citizens before 2003,” Laaksonen explained. Prior to 2003, dual citizenship was not allowed in Finland.

    The two neighbours chose contrasting approaches to COVID-19. While Finland closed its borders and introduced a weeks-long lockdown, Sweden remained in business-as-usual mode with only a few restrictions.

    While Finland has seen some 7,300 cases and 328 fatalities and has essentially returned to pre-epidemic normalcy, Sweden has registered nearly 78,000 cases and 5,600 deaths, and is counting new coronavirus infections every day.

    Related:

    Poll Suggests Half of Finns Think Racism is a Significant Problem as Finland Tops EU Statistics
    Investigation Breathes New Life Into Baltic Sea Bridge Between Sweden and Finland
    Finland Lifts State of Emergency, Eases COVID-19 Restrictions
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Finland, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse