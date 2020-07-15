Video: France's Macron Gets Accosted by Yellow Vest Protesters in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron recently had a rather close encounter with protesters as he and his wife Brigitte were taking a stroll in the Tuileries garden Tuesday evening, with footage of the encounter emerging on social media.
In the video, the French head of state can be seen being booed by protesters before eventually engaging in a conversation with them, even as his security detail strives to keep them away from their charge.
⚡🇲🇫VIDÉO - Les voltigeurs dans le viseur des GJ : des Gilets jaunes se sont retrouvés face à E.#Macron en début de soirée alors qu'il se promenait au jardin des Tuileries. lls ont interpellé le PR sur la question des violences policières en lui demandant de "virer la BRAV". (NC) pic.twitter.com/Yc3Z51aoaK— Brèves de presse (@Brevesdepresse) July 14, 2020
The encounter took place on 14 July, when France celebrates its main national holiday, Bastille Day.
The Yellow Vests protests erupted during Macron's presidency, late in 2018, initially sparked by rising fuel prices.
