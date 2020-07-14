Bastille Day Fireworks Show Lights Up Skies Above Eiffel Tower in Paris - Video

A massive fireworks show is taking place in Paris on Tuesday amid Bastille Day celebrations, illuminating the night sky over Trocadero and the French capital's iconic landmark - the Eiffel Tower.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, large gatherings of people are prohibited by the French government from 11:00 p.m. onwards, so the show will not see the usual crowds of people.
Bastille Day, another name for the national day of France, is annually celebrated in the country on 14 July, marking the day of the storming of Bastille, the fall of which marked the beginning of the French revolution of 1789-1799.
