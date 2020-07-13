Angela Merkel Admits She Doesn't Know if EU States Will Reach Deal on Budget, Recovery Fund

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she can’t guarantee that the European Union will manage to reach an agreement on a coronavirus recovery fund and a multi-year budget at the upcoming meeting of EU leaders this week, as differences remain between the member states.
"The positions remain apart", Merkel said during a joint press conference with Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, noting, however, that she doesn’t regard Rome’s position on the EU proposals as a hurdle to a possible deal.
The chancellor voiced her hope that the bloc would succeed in resolving the differences at the upcoming meeting, but noted that she can’t say whether a second leaders’ summit will be needed in order to reach a deal.
