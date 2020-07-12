Exit Poll Predicts Narrow Victory for Polish Incumbent Duda in Presidential Election Runoff

The incumbent Polish president, Andrzej Duda, is set to emerge victorious in an election runoff, narrowly beating out Civic Platform challenger Rafal Trzaskowski, an exit poll conducted by Ipsos revealed on Sunday.
The second round of the Polish presidential election took place earlier in the day, and the exit poll showed Duda, an ally of the Law and Justice party, as having a lead of less than one percentage point over his challenger.
The poll gave the incumbent president 50.4 percent of the vote, compared to Trzaskowski’s 49.6 percent.
The results of the election are expected to be revealed on Monday.
Duda assumed office in 2015, taking 51.6 percent of the vote in a runoff against then-incumbent president Bronislaw Komorowski.
